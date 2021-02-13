Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,241 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

