Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUAN. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

