NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

