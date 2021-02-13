NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
