NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NRG Energy by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NRG stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.