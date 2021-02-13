Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

