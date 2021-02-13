NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 271,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,856. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

