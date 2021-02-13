Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

