Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

