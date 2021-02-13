Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,664 shares in the company, valued at C$2,844,166.53.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,010.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$580.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

