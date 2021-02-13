Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,353 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

