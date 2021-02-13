Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.65.
About Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L)
