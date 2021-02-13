Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.65.

About Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

