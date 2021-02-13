North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

