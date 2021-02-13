North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,031 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.25% of North American Construction Group worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $9.83 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

