Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $29.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of JWN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

