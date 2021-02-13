Noku (NOKU) Tops One Day Volume of $14,272.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $14,272.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

