Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 5.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 1,814,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,875,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

