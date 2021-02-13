Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 5.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 1,814,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,875,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
