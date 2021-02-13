Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

