Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $104.27 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $111.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.