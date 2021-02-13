Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

