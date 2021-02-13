Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

UNFI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

