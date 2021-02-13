Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

TPIC stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,944,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,687 shares of company stock worth $14,426,410 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

