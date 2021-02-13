Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPFH stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

