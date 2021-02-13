NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.61. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 104,413 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

