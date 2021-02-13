NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 423.1% in January

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NightFood stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 513,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

