NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 423.1% in January

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 423.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NightFood stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 513,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. NightFood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
About NightFood
