Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

