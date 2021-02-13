Nexty Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

