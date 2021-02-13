NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the January 14th total of 720,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NXTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.