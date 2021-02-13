NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the January 14th total of 720,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NXTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.40.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
