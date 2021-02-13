NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,553.37

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,553.37 and traded as high as $7,710.00. NEXT shares last traded at $7,634.00, with a volume of 265,308 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,940.18 ($64.54).

The company has a market cap of £10.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,664.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,565.81.

In other NEXT news, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42). In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $280,850,150.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

