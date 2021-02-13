NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

