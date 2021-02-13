NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 228,251 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,251 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.03 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

