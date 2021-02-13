NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter.

FXY stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

