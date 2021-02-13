NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 820 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,987. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

