Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.73 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 8,893,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,882. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

