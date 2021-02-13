New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

