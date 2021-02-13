New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Shares Down 12.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) shares were down 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 12,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. New Providence Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

