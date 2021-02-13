New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.21. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,352,699 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -26.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

