Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEPT opened at $2.80 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

