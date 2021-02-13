Needham & Company LLC Raises Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $22.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

