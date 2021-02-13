Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.54 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

