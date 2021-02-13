Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $120.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.06.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
See Also: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.