Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $120.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

