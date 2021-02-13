NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NCSM remained flat at $$37.32 during trading on Friday. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.