Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NRP stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.