National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.77-2.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 1,194,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,502. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

