National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

