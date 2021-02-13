National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.49. National shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 260,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 119,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $313,197.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,992 shares of company stock worth $407,854. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in National by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,729,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 371,391 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 496,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,311,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National by 31.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

