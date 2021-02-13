National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.49. National shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 260,177 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 119,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $313,197.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 154,992 shares of company stock worth $407,854. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)
National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
