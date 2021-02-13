National Bank Financial Increases TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$29.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.05.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.74.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

