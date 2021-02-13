National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

