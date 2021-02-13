National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,362 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $230.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

