National Asset Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,670.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

