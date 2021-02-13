National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $18,352,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,278,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.04 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $315.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

